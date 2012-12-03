Разместите заказ на фриланс-бирже и предложения поступят уже через несколько минут.
I take part in developing VitCommander 2012.
VitCommander 2012 is a unique all-on-one solution for your data management, data protection and online entertainment needs.
Security Solutions
Protect your private data with a single click
Lock hard drives & restrict access
Hide your files & folders instantly
Encrypt files & folders for ultimate protection
Secure yourself against data loss
Lock your computer screen
File Management
Easily manage your files & folders
Quick & convenient search option
Copy & move files, create new folders
Delete files permanently beyond recovery
Upload files to secure online storage
Drag and drop functionality
Media Solutions
Have fun with online entertainment
Use simple & fast video player
Music player
Entertain yourself with online TV
Listen to online radio
Social Network
Stay connected to your friends
Keep in touch with your Facebook community
Update your Twitter statuses
Online chat with voice/video options
Internet Features
Use the Internet whenever needed
Play popular online games
Convenient Internet browser
Watch your favorite videos on YouTube
Use Google Maps for location search
Find any information on Wikipedia
Online drive
Secure yourself against data loss or theft
Immediate access from anywhere
Reliable encryption of stored files
2 Gb free storage permanently
50 /100 /250 /500 Gb/ 1 Tb storage capacity