http://appshopper.com/games/space-bikers

Space Bikers

Space Bikers is a 3D Platform Bike Simulation game in an enlarged world! Your Space Biker has crash landed on Earth and it’s your job to help get them back home to space!

Guide your miniature character through various obstacles and puzzles to collect the parts for your damaged Spaceship.

Space Bikers uses an advanced physics engine to maneuver your bike through the detailed levels you encounter, all with a country style music tracks to ride to! Watch the story unfold - will your Space Biker make it home?

Features:

* Interesting storyline about space bikers adventures

* Detailed 3D levels

* Special Mini-Games built-in

* Advanced rag-doll physics

* Controls can be moved in Options menu

* English, Russian, French, German, Dutch, Italian, Spanish localization built-in

If you liked the famous Elastomania game you'll love Space Bikers! Remember to drive the bike and watch you head though!

See the game video: http://tinyurl.com/da4ucd

Space Bikers Lite now available in the App Store!

NOTE - Controls can be moved in Options menu.

For the latest news, please follow us: www.twitter.com/chillingo

Space Bikers is developed by Mobirate and published by Chillingo Ltd

Here are some great reviews:

“There is no stopping the fun you can get from the game - It’s very cute and well executed - you can never deprive yourself of a very enjoyable game.” -TheAPPera

“Space Bikers is a great-looking title - It's both compelling and addictive.” -knowyourmobile.com

“Space Biker's developers have created a unique look & feel for their great game.” -applicationiphone.com