In Stick-Fu, prepare for stick-thin enemies to burst from all directions and attack you in this side-scrolling beat-'em-up.

Your brave StickFighter character is not defenseless though - punch and kick enemies to defeat them and build Combo Points. Then use these points to unleash devastating attacks on your enemies. At the end of each level your StickFighter will face a fearsome StickBoss enemy - real skill is needed to defeat such strong, fast foes! After each level, you can choose which of your StickFighter's stats to boost: Power, Defense or Hit Points.

There are multiple levels across five unique environments to battle through.

You can listen to in-game music tracks, or choose tunes from your music library instead. Then when your brave StickFighter finally meets his end, see your achievement on the Online Leaderboard!

Features:

- Colorful graphics

- Character leveling RPG system

- 5 environmental zones to fight on

- Customize player and blood color

- 4 music tracks and many sounds

- 5 super combo moves

- Finishing moves

- Listen your iPod music while playing

- Online leaderboard

Let's rock!