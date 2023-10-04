Development of an online store on WordPress with the Woocommerce

Development of an online store on WordPress together with the plugin Woocommerce and Elementor for a company that sells sockets and switches. My work included:

- Domain name registration

- Installing the WordPress engine on your hosting account

- Uploading a WordPress template

- Setting up Woocommerce

- Adding products and categories

- Setting up online store filters

- Connecting the elementor plugin and finalizing the template design

- Setting up a contact form, popup and other feedback

- SEO website promotion

The client was very pleased with the finished product, you can see screenshots of the site.