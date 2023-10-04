Development of an online store on WordPress with the Woocommerce
3 месяца назад
Development of an online store on WordPress together with the plugin Woocommerce and Elementor for a company that sells sockets and switches. My work included:
- Domain name registration
- Installing the WordPress engine on your hosting account
- Uploading a WordPress template
- Setting up Woocommerce
- Adding products and categories
- Setting up online store filters
- Connecting the elementor plugin and finalizing the template design
- Setting up a contact form, popup and other feedback
- SEO website promotion
The client was very pleased with the finished product, you can see screenshots of the site.