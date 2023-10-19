The GooseTrack application is a powerful tool for task planning,
The GooseTrack application is a powerful tool for task planning, workflow management, and personal productivity tracking. Add and manage tasks, mark them as completed, view your schedule, and analyze statistics to achieve maximum efficiency.
Technologies Used
React: Used for building user interfaces and creating components.
Reduxand
React-Redux: Used for state management and integration with React.
Redux Persist: Used for saving Redux state to local storage.
reduxjs/toolkit: A set of utilities for simplifying Redux-related tasks.
React Routerand
React Router DOM: Used for routing and navigation between app pages.
Axios: Used for making HTTP requests to the server.
Formikand
Yup: Used for creating and validating forms.
Styled Components: A library for writing CSS styles at the component level.
Recharts: A library for creating charts and diagrams.
React Modal: A library for creating modal windows.
React Slick: A library for creating sliders.
Moment: Used for working with dates and times.
Notiflix: A library for displaying user notifications.
Tailwind CSS: A CSS framework for rapid styling.