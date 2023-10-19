The GooseTrack application is a powerful tool for task planning, workflow management, and personal productivity tracking. Add and manage tasks, mark them as completed, view your schedule, and analyze statistics to achieve maximum efficiency.

React : Used for building user interfaces and creating components.

Redux and React-Redux : Used for state management and integration with React.

Redux Persist : Used for saving Redux state to local storage.

reduxjs/toolkit : A set of utilities for simplifying Redux-related tasks.

React Router and React Router DOM : Used for routing and navigation between app pages.

Axios : Used for making HTTP requests to the server.

Formik and Yup : Used for creating and validating forms.

Styled Components : A library for writing CSS styles at the component level.

Recharts : A library for creating charts and diagrams.

React Modal : A library for creating modal windows.

React Slick : A library for creating sliders.

Moment : Used for working with dates and times.

Notiflix : A library for displaying user notifications.