ECommerce проект

Developed using Twig, Bootstrap and JavaScript on frontend. Backend was written on pure PHP + MySQL. Basic features:

- Login/Register process

- Admin/Manager panel

- Add/Edit/Delete product

- Admin/Manager may look through user's orders and ordered items

- Shop's financial information. Like revenue per month with graph, last orders, biggest order, num. of registered users

- Cart for goods on JS. Updates and calculates its cost in real time on deleting/adding new good/changing amount of ordered goods