FrontEnd-Developer

I specialize in front-end development, crafting stylish and user-friendly web pages. I utilize HTML and CSS to give pages an appealing visual design, and employ JavaScript to incorporate engaging features for users. Occasionally, I leverage tools like React or Angular to streamline my workflow.

Ensuring that the websites I create exhibit excellence in both appearance and functionality across various devices, from computers to phones, is of utmost importance to me. I find myself addressing errors and introducing new features to enhance the overall user experience. In essence, my goal is to make people enjoy using the websites I build.