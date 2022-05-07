Hi, I am Denis, 22 years old from Ukraine.I am a Senior FrontEnd Developer and have more than 3.5 years of experience in WEB Development.I have come to the Weblancer to help my country during this difficult situation, currently, I have a full-time job, working as a Senior Front-End Developer (React) in Intellias.The large part of the profit (80% - 100%) I will deliver to Suppor founds to help my country and our people.I had experience in Gambling, Finance, Digital, ECommerce, and Education domains, created a lot of projects from scratch, and also had over experience working with an existing codebase.I was a participant in the Kharkiv University start-up. We built an education system for the university, to make their life easier. Unfortunately, we haven't got success with it. We had failed at the integration phase.My technical skills:- HTML 5, CSS 3, SCSS- JavaScript (ES-6, ES-6+), TypeScript- JQuery,- React, React Hooks- Redux, redux-thunk, redux-saga, redux-observable, MobX- GraphQL, Apollo, NextJS- NodeJS, MongoDBHave got a Bachelor's degree in Computer Since, and currently getting a master's. Successfully passed these list of courses during university education:- OOP- Algorithms and Data Structures- Discrete Mathematics- Databases- Operating Systems- Project Management- Computer Networks- Software Architectures- Web-technologies- Software Testing- Artificial IntelligenceEnglish – Upper Intermediate(B2).Glory to Ukraine!