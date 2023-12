Space-cats (team project)

[HTML, CSS, JS, Parcel];

https://github.com/tiramisa/Space-cats

Responsive website for computers/phones/tablets. My role in this project is as a developer. To ensure high quality images on high pixel density (Retina) screens, special images were used. I added animation of elements that give the site a more attractive look, such as interactive lines, transitions. The site also includes several important functional elements, such as two radio buttons, a burger button for site navigation, and a modal window for user interaction.