Superset - Open Source Contribution

In January 2022, I started to contribute to an open-source project called Superset.

https://github.com/apache/superset

The superset is a data visualization project, which enables data scientists/enterprises to build data dashboards with several kinds of charts like bar charts, Line Charts, and Pie charts, easily.

For data scientists, only what they need to do is to connect their database, and run a SQL query against it to make physical/virtual datasets inside superset. Then they can build/draw any kind of chart, they want, using this dataset by drawing, selecting, and clicking.

This was built using React in Frontend.

As a senior frontend developer, I contributed to fixing existing/reporting issues, adding new features, and updating the old versions of chart libraries into new ones on the Frontend side using React.