Visual Effects (VFX) artist with over 2 years of experience in the global VFX industry. Specializing in VFX cleanup, wire removal, screen replacement, compositing, and tracking. Additional skills include rotoscoping, retouching, and digital makeup. I guarantee high-quality work, timely delivery, and a professional approach to every project. I am ready to discuss all the details of your project and offer customized solutions to create stunning visual effects that meet your needs. Feel free to reach out to me for further discussion of your project.