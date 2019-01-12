19_roma_86

Web developer

Roman Klymovych

Phone: +380976832772;

Email: [email protected];

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/roman-klymovych-691a10167/

Summary of experience:

⦁ Experience in communication with clients

⦁ Experience in Front-end development: HTML5/CSS3/JavaScript/HTML templates

⦁ Understanding of web usability and UI programming using JavaScript

⦁ Working out modern responsive and adaptive sites

⦁ Experience with JavaScript libraries such as jQuery

⦁ Experience in creating dynamic single-page sites

⦁ Experience in using VCS (GIT)

Technology/Methodology: HTML, CSS, SASS, GULP, GIT, JS, jQuery, Bootstrap.

Work experience: Online store "Fortuna"

⦁ My current post Content Manager - Managing specialist in the creation, distribution and management of site content, editor of sites. Write articles for the site. Filling the site with textual, graphical and other types of information.

Freelance:

⦁ Portfolio you can see by clicking on the link https://klymovy4.github.io/summary/app/index.html

Studying:

⦁ Taking a private lessons in Front-end development, jQuery library, HTML, CSS and JS.

Education:

Khmelnitsky National University 2003-2009 Faculty of economics and personnel management.

About me:

Programming has drastically changed my view of life and I was completely imbued with this craft. Now I continue to take private lessons and there is still so much more I want to know in this area. I want to work as a team with experienced developers, surrounded by people who will prompt and support, as well as in a nice atmosphere. I have great potential to evolve and improve like software engineer and Front-end developer.