I'm working in a big IT company as a Web Developer. I'm develop some ECommerce projects and i'm also take a part in development big web-applications. Also i have an experience in development web-services and windows-services. Many projects was developed special for Great Britain customers and I know his requirements of quality and speed of development.

It had the occasion to participate in the development of large box applications under ASP.NET. It projected and developed architecture (ORM) framework, so it wrote under it templates in CodeSmith. In practice he used Unit Tests. There is an experience of control of command.

As I teach ASP.NET in one educational center.

Microsoft Certified Professional Developer