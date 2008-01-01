ARMAGeddon66

C/C++/Qt/OpenGL/Java Developer

EDUCATION

2005 - 2009 Tehnical Univercity of Moldova, Faculty of Computers, Informatics and

Microelectronics , speciality Computer Science, Chişinau , Moldova

1993 - 2005 Theoretical Liceum "Evrica" Rybnitsa, moldova

WORK EXPERIENCE

2009-03 2009-06 Remote C++/Qt Developer at Scopic Software

Development of a desktop application in a distributed group of developers, using SVN and bugtracker. The application is a clients management system for dentist`s, that can create graphical presentations. The project was developed in Visual C++ 2005 using Qt 4.5 and soft for distributed development.

2008-01 2009-06 Java/JoGL Developer at Micron, SA

Development of a desktop application for 3D visualization and management of the industrial process of casting microwires. Project was developed in Java in NetBeans IDE using JoGL, a package for using OpenGL in Java.

2009-01 2009-02 Remote C++/OpenGL Developer at Scopic Software.

Development of a desktop application wich realize the algorithm of silhouette smoothing of 3D objects. Project was developed in Visual C++ .NET using OpenGL for 3D vizualization of the results.

2008-02 2008-06 C#/ASP .NET Developer at Allied Testing Department

Microsoft .NET Developer Courses. Development of a desktop application for connecting/managing a database on a SQL Server.. Also the program was ported to a web page witch realizes the same functionality as desktop application.

2006-09 2009-05 C++/Java/Assembler Developer at Tehnical Univercity of Moldova, Software/Technologies Development of many small desktop applications of different complexity in C++ using Borland C++ (2D games, Oracle database acces, algorithm implementations) , in Java using NetBeans IDE