Software engineer, Skilled developer, QA Engineer

Applicant’s resume

SergeyKirpichnikov

Contact information:

+38-099-236-15-53

[email protected]

Professional background:

2009-2011 Arkadium Inc., QA Engineer

Professional obligation:

* Testing Flash and Web applications

* Testing and filling in game Databases

* Writing test cases for them

* QA Automation using Ranorex and Selenium

* Game design

2006-2008 Arkadium Inc., Flash Developer

Professional obligation:

* Development of Flash games

* Game designing

* Management of small projects

2004-2006 Fortex GmbH, Delphi Developer, DBA

Professional obligation:

* Development of Server applications

* Detabase administrating

* System administrating

Education background 2003-2008 National Taurida University, department of Physics, MSc in Computer Engineering (graduated with honors)

2003 Simferopol School №40 (graduated with honors)

Technologies: Selenium, Ranorex, MS SQL Server, SVN, Adobe Flash (AS2, AS3), Eclipce (FDT, JDT), Visual Studio (C++), Borland Delphi, Linux, Adobe Photoshop, 3DS MAX, auxiliary QA and PM software

QA Skills Types of testing used during work:

• Functional testing

• Automate testing

• Regression Testing

• Usability Testing

• Installation testing

• Stress Testing

Other duties included:

• Analyzing documentation and creating test cases

• Planning and execution of test cases

• Bug-tracking

• Analyzing logs of testing procedures

• Basic customer support

Personal Goals: Self development, Lucid Interval, QA and Sowtware Engineer skills improovement

Personal Interests: Psychology, Software Ingeneering, QA, Theater, Acting technique, Guitar, Cooking, Programming, Networking, English.