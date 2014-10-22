Applicant’s resume
SergeyKirpichnikov
Contact information:
+38-099-236-15-53
Professional background:
2009-2011 Arkadium Inc., QA Engineer
Professional obligation:
* Testing Flash and Web applications
* Testing and filling in game Databases
* Writing test cases for them
* QA Automation using Ranorex and Selenium
* Game design
2006-2008 Arkadium Inc., Flash Developer
Professional obligation:
* Development of Flash games
* Game designing
* Management of small projects
2004-2006 Fortex GmbH, Delphi Developer, DBA
Professional obligation:
* Development of Server applications
* Detabase administrating
* System administrating
Education background 2003-2008 National Taurida University, department of Physics, MSc in Computer Engineering (graduated with honors)
2003 Simferopol School №40 (graduated with honors)
Technologies: Selenium, Ranorex, MS SQL Server, SVN, Adobe Flash (AS2, AS3), Eclipce (FDT, JDT), Visual Studio (C++), Borland Delphi, Linux, Adobe Photoshop, 3DS MAX, auxiliary QA and PM software
QA Skills Types of testing used during work:
• Functional testing
• Automate testing
• Regression Testing
• Usability Testing
• Installation testing
• Stress Testing
Other duties included:
• Analyzing documentation and creating test cases
• Planning and execution of test cases
• Bug-tracking
• Analyzing logs of testing procedures
• Basic customer support
Personal Goals: Self development, Lucid Interval, QA and Sowtware Engineer skills improovement
Personal Interests: Psychology, Software Ingeneering, QA, Theater, Acting technique, Guitar, Cooking, Programming, Networking, English.