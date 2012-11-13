Andriy V Dyogtyev

Birthday: 20 March 1981

Address: Ukraine, Kharkiv

Languages: English - active, Russian – native, Ukrainien - native

OBJECTIVE

Technical translator/General translator

EXPERIENCE

Technical translation – 6 year

General translation – 6 year

TRANSLATION SKILLS

Reading and translation from English into Russian (optoelectronics, lasers, electronics etc.). Translation from Russian to English. Writing scientific articles in English.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

Participation in 7 scientific conferences (3 in foreign countries and 4 in Ukraine). 5 scientific articles. Participation in 2 scientific summer schools in Scotland and Finland. Scientific researches in Scotland during 5 months.

Grants:

- Grant of the IEEE (USA) Lasers and Electro-Optics Society Student Project Program 2002.

- Grant of the 56th Scottish University Summer School in Physics “Ultrafast Photonics”, School of Physics and Astronomy, University of St. Andrews, Scotland, 1-14 September 2002.

- Grant of the International School of Quantum Electronics Summer Course “Microresonators as building blocks for VLSI photonics”, Erice, Italy, October 18th-25th 2003

- Grants of the INTAS (Belgium) for the scientific researches 2005-2006.

AWARDS:

Student Travel Contingency Award of the The International Society for Optical to the Photonics Europe Conference, Strasbourg, France, 26-30 April, 2004.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

Kharkov National University of Radio Electronics, Kharkiv 11.2004 - now.

PhD Student.

Doctoral thesis title is “Passive fiber-optical components based on the photonic crystal”.

Participation in 3 scientific conferences, 3 scientific articles.

Kharkov National University of Radio Electronics, Kharkiv 9.2003 - 11.2004.

Probationer researcher.

Participation in 4 scientific conferences, 2 scientific articles.

EDUCATION

1998-2003, Kharkov National University of Radio Electronics

Electronics engineer in the area of lasers and optoelectronic techniques (B. S. (2002) and M. S. (2003).