Andriy V Dyogtyev
Birthday: 20 March 1981
Address: Ukraine, Kharkiv
Languages: English - active, Russian – native, Ukrainien - native
OBJECTIVE
Technical translator/General translator
EXPERIENCE
Technical translation – 6 year
General translation – 6 year
TRANSLATION SKILLS
Reading and translation from English into Russian (optoelectronics, lasers, electronics etc.). Translation from Russian to English. Writing scientific articles in English.
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
Participation in 7 scientific conferences (3 in foreign countries and 4 in Ukraine). 5 scientific articles. Participation in 2 scientific summer schools in Scotland and Finland. Scientific researches in Scotland during 5 months.
Grants:
- Grant of the IEEE (USA) Lasers and Electro-Optics Society Student Project Program 2002.
- Grant of the 56th Scottish University Summer School in Physics “Ultrafast Photonics”, School of Physics and Astronomy, University of St. Andrews, Scotland, 1-14 September 2002.
- Grant of the International School of Quantum Electronics Summer Course “Microresonators as building blocks for VLSI photonics”, Erice, Italy, October 18th-25th 2003
- Grants of the INTAS (Belgium) for the scientific researches 2005-2006.
AWARDS:
Student Travel Contingency Award of the The International Society for Optical to the Photonics Europe Conference, Strasbourg, France, 26-30 April, 2004.
Kharkov National University of Radio Electronics, Kharkiv 11.2004 - now.
PhD Student.
Doctoral thesis title is “Passive fiber-optical components based on the photonic crystal”.
Participation in 3 scientific conferences, 3 scientific articles.
Kharkov National University of Radio Electronics, Kharkiv 9.2003 - 11.2004.
Probationer researcher.
Participation in 4 scientific conferences, 2 scientific articles.
EDUCATION
1998-2003, Kharkov National University of Radio Electronics
Electronics engineer in the area of lasers and optoelectronic techniques (B. S. (2002) and M. S. (2003).