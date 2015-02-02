Alenka1508

EDUCATION:
· Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics.· Faculty of Computer Science (CS ).· Contracted form of learning.· Specialty: ITP.
· Academic group: ИТПм- 14-1. LEVELSOF LANGUAGE SKILLS:
· Ukrainian - good;· Russian - good;· English – satisfactory. AVERAGEEDUCATIONAL SCORE: 85,5.
PROFESSIONALSKILLS:
Proficiency programming languages, databases:
· HTML4,5;
· Databaseand SQL;
· PL/SQL;
· CSS2,3;
· JS(jQuery);
· PHP;
· XML,UML;
· OOP;
· AJAX;
· JSON.
Programming environment: Sublime Text3.
Version Control System: git.
Experience in the design and programming – 2 years.
Contact information:
· Phone: 0991897911
· Email: [email protected]
· Skype: alen04ka1508