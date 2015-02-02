Alenka1508

Front-end Developer

EDUCATION:

·         Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics.·         Faculty of Computer Science (CS ).·         Contracted form of learning.·       Specialty: ITP.

·         Academic group: ИТПм- 14-1. LEVELSOF LANGUAGE SKILLS:

·         Ukrainian - good;·         Russian - good;·         English – satisfactory. AVERAGEEDUCATIONAL SCORE: 85,5.

 

PROFESSIONALSKILLS:

Proficiency programming languages, databases:

·        HTML4,5;

·        Databaseand SQL;

·        PL/SQL;

·        CSS2,3;

·        JS(jQuery);

·        PHP;

·        XML,UML;

·        OOP;

·        AJAX;

·        JSON.

Programming environment: Sublime Text3.

Version Control System: git.

Experience in the design and programming – 2 years.

 Contact  information:

·        Phone:  0991897911

·        Email:  [email protected]   

·        Skype: alen04ka1508  

PHPJavascriptjQueryAjaxGitSQL