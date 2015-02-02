Alenka1508

Front-end Developer

EDUCATION:

· Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics.· Faculty of Computer Science (CS ).· Contracted form of learning.· Specialty: ITP.

· Academic group: ИТПм- 14-1. LEVELSOF LANGUAGE SKILLS:

· Ukrainian - good;· Russian - good;· English – satisfactory. AVERAGEEDUCATIONAL SCORE: 85,5.

PROFESSIONALSKILLS:

Proficiency programming languages, databases:

· HTML4,5;

· Databaseand SQL;

· PL/SQL;

· CSS2,3;

· JS(jQuery);

· PHP;

· XML,UML;

· OOP;

· AJAX;

· JSON.

Programming environment: Sublime Text3.

Version Control System: git.

Experience in the design and programming – 2 years.

Contact information:

· Phone: 0991897911

· Email: [email protected]

· Skype: alen04ka1508