Alesia_2374

Work Experience: April 2012 – September 2014 Commodity Exchange toimplement the vehicles. KievPosition: Sales Manager:- registration of contractsof vehicles sales for legal andnatural persons;- maintaining a database ofcontracts for corporate clients;- working with corporateclients (service and attraction);- monitoring of regulatorydocuments concerning the activitiesof commodity exchanges;- consulting about the registration of purchase and sale vehiclesand taxation specified in the contract of sale;- consulting about registration of contracts ofsales for vehicles and taxation of the objects of sales;- consulting about the future registration of the vehicle. December 2010 – June 2011

DevelopmentConstruction Holding, KievPosition: Administrative Assistant- work withcurrent documentation;- control of theworking discipline of employees;- execution of assignments manager;- provide office stationery;- booking tickets and hotels;- ensure smooth operation of office;

- receiving and sending documents by Region;- receiving calls, faxes and e-mail;- registration Travel;- preparation of orders for the leader and his deputy,reports of various meetings;- correspondence: external and internal. September 2009 – May 2010 Main DirectorateEcology and Protection of Natural Resources, KievPosition: Chief specialist ofthe Department:- prepare appropriatedraft decisions on current problems of the Department;- collect, compile and analyze informationon the development of environmentalpolicy;- participate in thepreparation of the required by the Management informationfor environmental programs, programs environmental security of Kiev;- organize thepaperwork;- receive and recordbusiness correspondence, appeals. Position: Head of the Departmentprograms, investments and synthesis of information and communication public

relations:- creation ofeffective system of environmental information,participation in the development of environmentaleducation programs;- development of environmentalstandards and regulations organization;- development of environmentaleducation for employees;- provision for an establishedreporting;- registration and transferringcitizens appeals and legal entities for management and performers. Position: Head of theDepartment of Natural Resources: - development andmonitoring of the implementation of the municipal targeted and comprehensive programs to ensure an environmental safetyin the city;- organization of events forprocessing domestic and industrial waste;- consideration of citizens appeals on matterswithin the competence of the department.

Other skills: Courses, Trainings, Certification:IT LabsCertificate in IT recruitingEnd date – December 2014- Scrum ITRecruitment- Analysis ofrequirements- Build ScriptsSearch- Telephonescreening of candidates- Passive andactive search- Boolean search- Interpretationresults of interview.Languages:

Ukrainian, Russian, English - .Personality:

abilityto plan and organize work, communication,responsibility, diligence,commitment, active lifestyle, thedesire for professional and personal growth, punctuality, result-oriented approach to work.