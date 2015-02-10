Alesia_2374

Алеся Alesia_2374

 
37 лет
10 лет на фриланс-бирже
Была
10 лет назад

Work Experience: April 2012 – September 2014Commodity Exchange toimplement the vehicles. KievPosition: Sales Manager:-  registration of contractsof vehicles sales for legal andnatural persons;-  maintaining a database ofcontracts for corporate clients;- working with corporateclients (service and attraction);- monitoring of regulatorydocuments concerning the activitiesof commodity exchanges;- consulting about the registration of purchase and sale vehiclesand taxation specified in the contract of sale;-  consulting about registration of contracts ofsales for vehicles and taxation of the objects of sales;- consulting about the future registration of the vehicle.December 2010 – June 2011

DevelopmentConstruction Holding, KievPosition: Administrative Assistant- work withcurrent documentation;- control of theworking discipline of employees;- execution of assignments manager;- provide office stationery;- booking tickets and hotels;- ensure smooth operation of office;

- receiving and sending documents by Region;- receiving calls, faxes and e-mail;- registration Travel;- preparation of orders for the leader and his deputy,reports of various meetings;- correspondence: external and internal.September 2009 – May 2010Main DirectorateEcology and Protection of Natural Resources, KievPosition: Chief specialist ofthe Department:- prepare appropriatedraft decisions on current problems of the Department;- collect, compile and analyze informationon the development of environmentalpolicy;- participate in thepreparation of the required by the Management informationfor environmental programs, programs environmental security of Kiev;- organize thepaperwork;- receive and recordbusiness correspondence, appeals. Position: Head of the Departmentprograms, investments and synthesis of information and communication public

relations:- creation ofeffective system of environmental information,participation in the development of environmentaleducation programs;- development of environmentalstandards and regulations organization;- development of environmentaleducation for employees;- provision for an establishedreporting;- registration and transferringcitizens appeals and legal entities for management and performers. Position: Head of theDepartment of Natural Resources: - development andmonitoring of the implementation of the municipal targeted and comprehensive programs to ensure an environmental safetyin the city;- organization of events forprocessing domestic and industrial waste;- consideration of citizens appeals on matterswithin the competence of the department.

Other skills:Courses, Trainings, Certification:IT LabsCertificate in IT recruitingEnd date – December 2014-        Scrum ITRecruitment-        Analysis ofrequirements-        Build ScriptsSearch-        Telephonescreening of candidates-        Passive andactive search-        Boolean search-        Interpretationresults of interview.Languages: 

Ukrainian, Russian, English - .Personality:

abilityto plan and organize work, communication,responsibility,  diligence,commitment,  active lifestyle, thedesire for professional and personal growth,  punctuality, result-oriented approach to work.