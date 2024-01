AlexFedotov

Java developer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alex.fedotov.75

Habrahabr: http://habrahabr.ru/users/fealsoft/

Skills:

Programming: Java (J2SE, JSP, Spring, Hibernate) – 3 years experience

Databases: MSSQL (12 years experience as db developer) , MySQL

Other: using Maven, Subversion,

knowledge GRASP and GoF patterns

Language:

English – intermediate

Work experience:

2010 – 2014: Main office of ”Idea Bank”

Lviv

Position: expert of department creation and support programs

2001 – 2010: Office of ”Idea Bank” (old name “Plus Bank”)

Ivano-Frankivsk

Position: programmer,

next – chief of programmers,

next - deputy director of IT department

1999 – 2001: Regional Department of Traffic Police

Ivano-Frankivsk

Position: programmer

Education:

1993 – 1998: Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas

engineer physicist