AlexOdessaUa

Активно ищу работу

Having worked in various fields, starting from banking and moving to the maritime specialty, I realized that I wanted to discover a new

direction in the field of IT. At the moment I have completed testing courses

and work as a freelancer, where I’m receiving the necessary knowledge of manual

and automatic testing, Black/Grey/White box testing, Web/Desktop/Mobile

testing,

Performance, Security testing, Regression, Sanity. I also have studied test design techniques and test documentation (test plan, test cases,

checklists, bug reports).

In my free time, I study the Python programming language and practice my spoken English.

I clearly understand how serious and important the work of a tester is and I am ready to

do my job with all responsibility.