EDUCATION

2003 – 2009

National Technical University of Ukraine “KPI”

The department of applied mathematics

Specialist of applied mathematics

EMPLOYMENT HISTORY

May 2010 to date

2K-Group

Position: Lead Programmer

Functions:

• Participation in web projects development

• Team Leading (1 dev)

• CMS development

• PHP+MySql+Zend Framework coding

• HTML coding

• Database structure development

• Templates

• Bugfix

Sep 2008 to 2010

Sparkle Design Studio

Position: Lead Programmer

Functions:

• Participation in web projects development

• Team Leading (3 dev)

• CMS development

• PHP+MySql coding

• HTML coding

• Database structure development

• Templates

• Bugfix

Jan 2008 – Aug 2008

Sparkle Design Studio

Position: Senior Web Developer

Functions:

• Development of web projects

• PHP+MySQL coding

• HTML coding

• Database structure development

• Templates

• Bugfix

Aug 2007 – Dec 2007

Sparkle Design Studio

Position: Web Developer

Functions:

• Development of web projects

• PHP+MySQL coding

• HTML coding

• Bugfix

Oct 2006 – Jan 2007

SoftTech-Vision

Position: Web Programmer

Functions:

• Development of web projects

• PHP+MySql coding

• HTML coding

LANGUAGES

- English – intermediate

- Russian – native

- Ukrainian - native

TECHNICAL SUMMARY

Databases: MySQL

Web-technologies: XML, AJAX, Apache

Programming Technologies/platforms: Zend Framework, Symfony 2, Xcode

Languages: SQL, PHP5(4), HTML, JavaScript (Jquery, YUI3), Objective-c

Project management software: Mantis

