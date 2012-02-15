- E-mail: [email protected]
- skype: alexriziy
EDUCATION
------------------------
2003 – 2009
National Technical University of Ukraine “KPI”
The department of applied mathematics
Specialist of applied mathematics
EMPLOYMENT HISTORY
May 2010 to date
2K-Group
Position: Lead Programmer
Functions:
• Participation in web projects development
• Team Leading (1 dev)
• CMS development
• PHP+MySql+Zend Framework coding
• HTML coding
• Database structure development
• Templates
• Bugfix
Sep 2008 to 2010
Sparkle Design Studio
Position: Lead Programmer
Functions:
• Participation in web projects development
• Team Leading (3 dev)
• CMS development
• PHP+MySql coding
• HTML coding
• Database structure development
• Templates
• Bugfix
Jan 2008 – Aug 2008
Sparkle Design Studio
Position: Senior Web Developer
Functions:
• Development of web projects
• PHP+MySQL coding
• HTML coding
• Database structure development
• Templates
• Bugfix
Aug 2007 – Dec 2007
Sparkle Design Studio
Position: Web Developer
Functions:
• Development of web projects
• PHP+MySQL coding
• HTML coding
• Bugfix
Oct 2006 – Jan 2007
SoftTech-Vision
Position: Web Programmer
Functions:
• Development of web projects
• PHP+MySql coding
• HTML coding
LANGUAGES
----------------------------
- English – intermediate
- Russian – native
- Ukrainian - native
TECHNICAL SUMMARY
-----------------------------
Databases: MySQL
Web-technologies: XML, AJAX, Apache
Programming Technologies/platforms: Zend Framework, Symfony 2, Xcode
Languages: SQL, PHP5(4), HTML, JavaScript (Jquery, YUI3), Objective-c
Project management software: Mantis