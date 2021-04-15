AliciaFedo

Creative Translator

My Translation/Interpretation Experience

-over 3 years of experience in interpreting/translating between 4 languages (English, Russian, Spanish, Italian)

Specific translation interests

-Puns

Most of them are untranslatable but I try my best to keep the joke

-Words that don't exist

Inspired by Luis Carol I feel that if some word does not have an appropriate equivalent in the target language, it could be replaced by a logically-invented one (Especially in games or comix-based texts)