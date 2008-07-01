Skopik Aliona
Date of Birth: 16September 1989
Gender: female
Marital status: Married, no children
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 0635603113
Location: Ukraine , Vinnitsa
Junior Tester QA
SUMMARY
• Good knowledge about process of testing and types of testing (black, functional, UI, performance, usability, positive & negative testing, etc.)
• Basic experience in writing test cases and working with bug tracking systems
• Knowledge about life cycle of product
• drawing up a check-list
• knowledge of MS SQL Server
TECHNICAL SKILLS
System: Windows 2000/XP/2003/2008/7
Software: Adobe Acrobat, Adobe PhotoShop 4.0, MS Office, SQL Server Management Studio
Languages: HTML , Pascal 7
EXPERIENCE
November 2011-July2012
Company Global Consulting
Position Junior tester
URL http://www.merch.ru http://optimum-frs.ru
Responsibilities
• writing check lists, test cases
• manual testing (functional, acceptance, regression, integration, system testing; Usability testing)
• reporting defects in a bug-tracking system
• analyzing and reporting test results
EDUCATION
Kiev National University Culture
Specialization ¬ --- manager-economist social and cultural activities
Languages
Ukrainian (native)
Russian (fluent)
English Reading Intermediate
Listening Intermediate
Writing Intermediate
Speaking Pre - Intermediate
PERSONAL QUALITIES : Communication skills, responsibility, quick learner