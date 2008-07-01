Skopik Aliona

Date of Birth: 16September 1989

Gender: female

Marital status: Married, no children

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 0635603113

Location: Ukraine , Vinnitsa

Junior Tester QA

SUMMARY

• Good knowledge about process of testing and types of testing (black, functional, UI, performance, usability, positive & negative testing, etc.)

• Basic experience in writing test cases and working with bug tracking systems

• Knowledge about life cycle of product

• drawing up a check-list

• knowledge of MS SQL Server

TECHNICAL SKILLS

System: Windows 2000/XP/2003/2008/7

Software: Adobe Acrobat, Adobe PhotoShop 4.0, MS Office, SQL Server Management Studio

Languages: HTML , Pascal 7

EXPERIENCE

November 2011-July2012

Company Global Consulting

Position Junior tester

URL http://www.merch.ru http://optimum-frs.ru

Responsibilities

• writing check lists, test cases

• manual testing (functional, acceptance, regression, integration, system testing; Usability testing)

• reporting defects in a bug-tracking system

• analyzing and reporting test results

EDUCATION

Kiev National University Culture

Specialization ¬ --- manager-economist social and cultural activities

Languages

Ukrainian (native)

Russian (fluent)

English Reading Intermediate

Listening Intermediate

Writing Intermediate

Speaking Pre - Intermediate

PERSONAL QUALITIES : Communication skills, responsibility, quick learner