UI/UX Designer

Drawing from over four years of experience in UX/UI Design, I have had the privilege of working on diverse projects encompassing desktop, mobile, and web applications, catering to various business models like B2B and B2C. My industry exposure spans Web3, FinTech, E-commerce, Health, and more.



My expertise lies in both the inception of new products, where I excel at conducting comprehensive UX research, crafting customer journey maps (CJMs), performing user testing, wireframing, prototyping, and establishing design systems. Additionally, I possess the skills to support existing products through activities such as UX research, user testing, persona development, wireframing, prototyping, and more.



By leveraging my knowledge and experience, I can effectively contribute to the entire product lifecycle, from ideation to implementation, ensuring intuitive and user-centric design solutions.