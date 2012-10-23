Ana_Honcharenko

переводчик английского

Personal Information

Surname(s) / First name(s) Anna Honcharenko

Address(es) Kiev City, Dyachenko Street, 8 app.48,

Telephone Mobile:

+38 093 10 99 171

E-mail(s) [email protected]

Nationality(-ies) Ukrainian

Date of birth 28.03.1986

Gender female

Work experience

Dates February 2010 - present

Occupation or position field Interpreter

Main activities and responsibilities • Translation, editing and proofreading of technical and marketing materials as assigned, such as exported goods, operation manuals, technical drawings and specifications etc.

• Translation of technical and financial documents/letters from a English language to Ukrainian (Russian) & vice versa

• Sequential translation at meetings, negotiations (from English into Ukrainian/Russian and vice versa);

• Sending, receiving and recording all official documents( hardcopies & electronic files)

• Following the preparation of documentation for the application of the operational permit (list of documents, following up their completeness)

• Dispatching documentation in/out.

• Control the documents on the Internal Server

Name and address of employer Dogus/Alarko/YDA Joint Venture (Boryspil International Airport Development Project), Terminal D construction site, Boryspil, Kiev region

Type of business or sector Building and Construction

Dates From September 2008 to August 2009

Occupation or position field Interpreter

Main activities and responsibilities • Communicated effectively with partners from Belgium, Great Britain, Switzerland;

• Written translation of brochures, legal documents;

• Sequential translation at meetings, negotiations (from English into Ukrainian/Russian and vice versa);

• Accompaniment of the Director on business trips abroad

• Meeting and accompaniment of partners’ delegations in Ukraine;

• Translation of incoming and outcoming documents;

• Preparing documents for obtaining visas;

• Running the office documentation;

• Searching for necessary information in the Internet;

• Working with office devices;

• Circumnavigated the world and traveled to the countries across Europe.

Name and address of employer IMEX LUX company, 03141, Kiev, Ogorodnaya Street 40.

Type of business or sector Trading

Education and training

Dates September 2003 - July 2008

Title of qualification awarded Master of Applied Linguistics with knowledge of English and German, interpreter (diploma with excellence)

Principal subjects / occupational skills covered Romance-Germanic Philology, Applied Linguistics studies (foreign languages and computing)

Name and type of organization providing education and training Volyn National University named after Lessia Ukrainka of Lutsk City

Personal skills and competences:

• Familiar with translation software tools.

• Able to fluently speak English, German.

• Excellent communication and social skills.

• Able to work to tight deadlines.

• Highly skilled in Word, Excel and Microsoft Outlook.

• Willing to travel and able to work under pressure.

• Able to prioritize work

Mother tongue: Ukrainian

Other languages:

• English (fluent),

• German (fluent),

• Polish (fair),

• Russian (fluent)

Technical skills and competences:

• Computer,

• scanners,

• printers

• variety of small hand tools

Computer skills and competences:

• Microsoft Excel

• Microsoft Access

• Microsoft Power Point

• Microsoft Word

• Internet

• Fundamentals of HTML

• Fundamentals of C++, Java

Additional information:

October 2006 - December 2006

International practice in Bad Salzuflen City Administration, Germany

References:

Available on request