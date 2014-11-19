Anastasia1107

Education :

· 2013– present: Kharkiv national pedagogical university

· 2012– present: Dneprodzerzhinsk state technical university

· 2001– 2012: School № 10. Goldmedal for excellence in education (2012)

Professional skills:

· Experienced computer user: OS (Windows), programs (text processors, spreadsheets, DBMS)

· Experienceduser of office equipment. (fax, scanner, copier)

Work experience :

· English teaching (1 year)

Publications :

1. ‘The increasing of the role of business English in the forming specialists of economic profile’ (Європейські мови – 2012: інновації та розвиток: заматеріалами Х міжнародної студентськоїконференції // Збірник наук.студент.робіт. - Д: Літограф, 2012. - 217)

2. ‘Англійська мова як фактор становлення особистості тасамореалізації молодого спеціаліста’(2012)

3. ‘Конкурентоспроможність українських товарів наміжнародному ринку та способи її підвищення’(2013)

4. ‘Foreign business communication: integration of manager’s professional competence to European level’ (Європейські мови – 2012: інновації та розвиток: заматеріалами ХIміжнародної студентської конференції // Збірник наук.студент.робіт. - Д:

Літограф, 2013. - 217)

5. ‘Вибіркове обстеження як квінтесенція сучаснихстатистичних спостережень’ (Формування основних напрямків розвитку

соціогуманітарних наук: за матеріалами Івсеукраїнської науково-практичної конференції // Збірник наук.студент.робіт. -

2014.)

Languages :

Ukrainian (native)

Russian (fluent)

English (upper-intermediate)

German (begginer)

French (begginer)

Addition information :

· Age: 20 y.o.

· Maritalstatus: not married

· Children: no

· Driver’slicense: no

· Badhabits: no

· Interestsand activities: art,music, theatre

· Personal qualities: calmandsteadycharacter, concentrated, easy-going, notconflict person, responsible.