Anastasia1107

Education:
· 2013– present: Kharkiv national pedagogical university
· 2012– present: Dneprodzerzhinsk state technical university
· 2001– 2012: School № 10. Goldmedal for excellence in education (2012)
Professional skills:
· Experienced computer user: OS (Windows), programs (text processors, spreadsheets, DBMS)
· Experienceduser of office equipment. (fax, scanner, copier)
Work experience:
· English teaching (1 year)
Publications:
1. ‘The increasing of the role of business English in the forming specialists of economic profile’ (Європейські мови – 2012: інновації та розвиток: заматеріалами Х міжнародної студентськоїконференції // Збірник наук.студент.робіт. - Д: Літограф, 2012. - 217)
2. ‘Англійська мова як фактор становлення особистості тасамореалізації молодого спеціаліста’(2012)
3. ‘Конкурентоспроможність українських товарів наміжнародному ринку та способи її підвищення’(2013)
4. ‘Foreign business communication: integration of manager’s professional competence to European level’ (Європейські мови – 2012: інновації та розвиток: заматеріалами ХIміжнародної студентської конференції // Збірник наук.студент.робіт. - Д:
Літограф, 2013. - 217)
5. ‘Вибіркове обстеження як квінтесенція сучаснихстатистичних спостережень’ (Формування основних напрямків розвитку
соціогуманітарних наук: за матеріалами Івсеукраїнської науково-практичної конференції // Збірник наук.студент.робіт. -
2014.)
Languages:
Ukrainian (native)
Russian (fluent)
English (upper-intermediate)
German (begginer)
French (begginer)
Addition information:
· Age: 20 y.o.
· Maritalstatus: not married
· Children: no
· Driver’slicense: no
· Badhabits: no
· Interestsand activities: art,music, theatre
· Personal qualities: calmandsteadycharacter, concentrated, easy-going, notconflict person, responsible.