Anastasia1107

Education:

·       2013– present: Kharkiv national pedagogical university

·       2012– present:  Dneprodzerzhinsk state technical university

·       2001– 2012: School № 10. Goldmedal for excellence in education (2012)

Professional skills:

·       Experienced computer user: OS (Windows), programs (text processors, spreadsheets, DBMS)

·       Experienceduser of office equipment. (fax, scanner, copier)

 

Work experience:

·       English teaching (1 year)

 

Publications:

1.     ‘The increasing of the role of business English in the forming specialists of economic profile’ (Європейські мови – 2012: інновації та розвиток: заматеріалами  Х міжнародної студентськоїконференції // Збірник наук.студент.робіт. - Д: Літограф, 2012. - 217)

2.     ‘Англійська мова як фактор становлення особистості тасамореалізації молодого спеціаліста’(2012)

3.     ‘Конкурентоспроможність українських товарів наміжнародному ринку та способи її підвищення’(2013)

4.      ‘Foreign business communication: integration of manager’s professional competence to European level’ (Європейські мови – 2012: інновації та розвиток: заматеріалами  ХIміжнародної студентської конференції // Збірник наук.студент.робіт. - Д:

Літограф, 2013. - 217)

5.     ‘Вибіркове обстеження як квінтесенція сучаснихстатистичних спостережень’ (Формування основних напрямків розвитку

соціогуманітарних наук: за матеріалами  Івсеукраїнської науково-практичної конференції // Збірник наук.студент.робіт. -

2014.)

 

Languages:

Ukrainian (native)

Russian (fluent)

English (upper-intermediate)

German (begginer)

French (begginer)

 

Addition information:

·       Age: 20 y.o.

·       Maritalstatus: not married

·       Children: no

·       Driver’slicense: no

·       Badhabits: no

·       Interestsand activities: art,music, theatre

·       Personal qualities: calmandsteadycharacter, concentrated, easy-going, notconflict person, responsible.