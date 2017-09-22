Anastasiya_Za

Hello, Myname is Anastasia. I`m 24 y.o. I`m from Belarus.

Education:Belarus State University, Faculty of International Relations ( Customs

Affairs), Bachelor

DoubleDiploma:1st year- Belarus State Economic University, Busness Administration

(Master degree) in Belarus,Minsk(2016-2017), 2d year-Polytechnic Institute of

Braganca, Management (Master degree) inPortugal, Braganca (2017-2018)

My mother toungue is russia language.

I know English language (upper intermediate)and French (level A2). Now I`m in Portugal and I`m really glad to study portuguese :)

I have experience in different fields like marketing, sales, advertising, accounting

and even engineering. In 2014 I received makeup artist diploma and really proud for myself. Sometime I enjoy write articles and fairy tales in my personal note. I really like everything that somehow connected with

creativity and art.

So, now Iwant to find a work that will be really interesting for me and help me to pay

for my education.

I`m active,original, innovative, analytical, all-round young women :)

I`m sure wecan help each other.