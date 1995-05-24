Andrejmac2405

Журналист с 5 летним стажем и прекрасным знанием английского

Mats, Andrii +38 095 28 804 76 [email protected] Sex Male Date of birth 24/05/1995 Nationality Ukrainian STUDIES RECHERCHEES Master of Translating and Interpreting EDUCATION Diploma Mykolaiv College of Music September 2010 - June 2014 Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University September 2013- June 2019 Maria Curie-Sklodowska University October 2019-July 2021 Domain general ■ Interpreting from English and German ■ Translating from English and German ■ Journalism and Social Communication Experience of work ● Name of company : Internet publication " Block Info » m. Nicholas , Ukraine

Position: Journalist Period of : 10/19/2015 – 09/01/2019 "Block from the Blind Side" Organization 12/02/2016-07/13/2021 Responsibilities: - Analysis of sporting events - Sports news - Commentating matches PERSONAL SKILLS Language(s) maternal(s): English Level C2 German-Level-B2 Polish Level-B2