C.V.
Siverskaya Irina Nikolaevna
Date of birth : 11. 23.1983
Address: 45 Vodopyanova Str., Makeyevka , Donetsk region 86155
Cell: 050 806 61 09
E-mail: [email protected]
icq#: 641927039
Languages: English.
Native languages - Russian and Ukrainian.
Personal wealth: self-examination, self-criticism
self-perfection, self-training ; purposefulness;
tolerance; responsibility ; punctuality.
Objective: to get a position which enables me to improve my knowledge of the English language, i.e. freelance translator.
Education: Higher education diploma, Makeyevka Institute of Economics and Humanities in Makeyevka, 2001-2006
Qualifications: Teacher of English, German and Foreign Literature.
Experience: pedagogical practice as a teacher of English : January, 2004; January – February, 2005; as a teacher of English and German: September, 2006.
Employment: 2006-2007 an assistant of English Philology department in Makeyevka Institute of Economics and Humanities of Makeyevka.
Responsibilities: Teaching English 1st-year - 5th - year students(Practical Grammar, Practical Phonetics, Practice in oral and written speech, Listening Comprehension, Theory and Practice of Translation)
Employment: 2006-2007 a teacher of English at Private Foreign Language School ”Logo”(part-time job)
Employment: 2007-2008 an office manager in Shakhtobud Ltd.
Responsibilities: office support; typing and filling correspondence, office papers; phone calls; Translation (written)
Employment: 2008-2009 AppleImage Inc., a printing company (NY, Brooklyn)
Responsibilities: Advertising the company in New York area (as a call centre operator);
Communication with the customers (via phone);
Translation into English and correcting the printing jobs;
Managing online American Ebay store: cooperation with the dropshipping companies( suppliers ),listing items, fulfilling the purchases, communication with the customers via e-mail/phone ;
Abilities, skills: Computer skills ( MS Office, Power Point, Prompt , Internet );
Marital status: single
Children: no
Interests: gardening, music.
Internet: WAN - 2mbit+, unlimited; alternative option - GPRS