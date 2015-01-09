Omsk StateTeacher-training University, 2002-2007Work Experience08.2011-currentlyOmsk State Lyceum №29. English Language Teacher. The head of the creative association.Lead English Language lessons in primary, secondary and high school according to the state educational programme. Prepare

high school students for the graduation exams. Write scripts and shoot videoclips for school festiveoccasions.06.2009-08.2009International English Language kids’ camp. Support staff (as a volunteer).Made upentertaining programme for camp children

(festivals, clubs for different interests, language games) 06.2010-08.2010 International English Languagekids’ camp. The head of the support staff (as a volunteer).Managed, controled and corrected of all the support staff’sactivity. 06.2011-08.2011 International English Languagekids’ camp. Camp teacher (as a volunteer).Led English Language lessons according to the campprogramme using special grammatical, phonetical and lexical games, prepared the concert programms for the camp team, implemented the educational programm.06.2012-08.2012International English Language kids’ camp. The head of the teacher staff(as a

volunteer).Made up the educational andentertaining programme for all camp

children. Made up the training manuals containing essential minimum of thelexical andgrammatical units enabling successfully realize crosscultural communication for children. Madeup the methodical manuals for the camp teachers. Managed, controled and corrected all the teachers’ and

the head of the support staff activities.Searched for a native speaker, that was necessary for implementing the

educational programme. 08.2007-08.2008Omsk State Lyceum №64.English Language Teacher. Developed and led English Language lessons in primary and

secondary school according to the state educational program. Led the extra

course (advanced) for the primary school. Led the drama English literature

course and theatre section for the

secondary school. Prepared students for

the citizen and state competitions in English Language and Literature. Prepared and led the school festival “The week of the EnglishLanguage” (learning with students texts of popular songs, acting out works of

English writers, making theme school newspapers, free interpretations of the

texts in prose and poems ).