Anna_Storozh-44

Hi there, I'm a UX/UI designer specializing in web and mobile design.
If you are looking for a fresh and unique design, you are on the right track!
My portfolio Anna | Dribbble
SERVICES I PROVIDE:
— UI/UX Design
— Mobile app Design
— Website Design/Redesign & Landing page
— Web app Design/Redesign (Dashboard design/redesign)
— Improvement of UI/UX Design
TOOLS I USE
— Figma
— Adobe XD
— Adobe Photoshop
— Adobe Illustrator
With such tools I create the style that meets your business needs and requirements.