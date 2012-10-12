Ищу работу on-line переводчика

OBJECTIVE: Obtaining the position of an in-home translator (the Russian, English, French languages)

EXPECTED SALARY: 0.05 EUR per word

EDUCATION:

Higher, completed

1999-2004: State Pyatigorsk Linguistic University (Russia)

2003: Bachelor Degree in Linguistics

Diploma of an interpreter and a translator in Foreign Economics and Engineering (English)

2004: Diploma of a teacher of English and French, linguist and psychologist

PROFESSIONAL SKILLS:

Consecutive interpretation and translation from English and French into Russian and backwards, from French into English

Writing business letters in Russian and English

Organization of international conferences

Documentation Management

Teaching foreign languages (English and French)

Students` scientific researches handling

Assistance in the students` international competition works preparation

An experienced PC-user: Internet,Microsoft Office

Sites Administration (CMS Joomla)

WORK EXPERIENCE:

January, 2012

MEI "Grammar School №3" (Astrakhan, the Russian Federation)

Teaching foreign languages The best Astrakhan school according to the USE results, Associated UNESCO School

Position: 2007-2010 – a teacher of English and French (II Category)

Since 2010 – a teacher of English and French (I Category)(I категория)

Main Responsibilities: teaching pupils foreign languages, pupils` projects and scientific researches management, editing the reports of the methodical union

Achievements: Testimonial letters, Certificates of finalists of different international competitions

FSUE«KaspNIRKH» (Caspian Fishery Scientific Research Institute, Astrakhan, the Russian Federation)

Interpretation and translation

Position: 2004-2007: leading specialist of the International Cooperation Department

Main Responsibilities: translation and interpretation, writing business letters, documentation management, organization of international conferences and working groups` meetings

Achievements: Organization of the International Conference "The Problems of Management and Conservation of Aquatic Bioresources in the XXI century"(Astrakhan, 16-18 October, 2007)

References and personal information: available at a request