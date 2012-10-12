OBJECTIVE: Obtaining the position of an in-home translator (the Russian, English, French languages)
EXPECTED SALARY: 0.05 EUR per word
EDUCATION:
Higher, completed
1999-2004: State Pyatigorsk Linguistic University (Russia)
2003: Bachelor Degree in Linguistics
Diploma of an interpreter and a translator in Foreign Economics and Engineering (English)
2004: Diploma of a teacher of English and French, linguist and psychologist
PROFESSIONAL SKILLS:
Consecutive interpretation and translation from English and French into Russian and backwards, from French into English
Writing business letters in Russian and English
Organization of international conferences
Documentation Management
Teaching foreign languages (English and French)
Students` scientific researches handling
Assistance in the students` international competition works preparation
An experienced PC-user: Internet,Microsoft Office
Sites Administration (CMS Joomla)
WORK EXPERIENCE:
January, 2012
MEI "Grammar School №3" (Astrakhan, the Russian Federation)
Teaching foreign languages The best Astrakhan school according to the USE results, Associated UNESCO School
Position: 2007-2010 – a teacher of English and French (II Category)
Since 2010 – a teacher of English and French (I Category)(I категория)
Main Responsibilities: teaching pupils foreign languages, pupils` projects and scientific researches management, editing the reports of the methodical union
Achievements: Testimonial letters, Certificates of finalists of different international competitions
FSUE«KaspNIRKH» (Caspian Fishery Scientific Research Institute, Astrakhan, the Russian Federation)
Interpretation and translation
Position: 2004-2007: leading specialist of the International Cooperation Department
Main Responsibilities: translation and interpretation, writing business letters, documentation management, organization of international conferences and working groups` meetings
Achievements: Organization of the International Conference "The Problems of Management and Conservation of Aquatic Bioresources in the XXI century"(Astrakhan, 16-18 October, 2007)
References and personal information: available at a request