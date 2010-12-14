PROFILE

Over 6 years of experience in Web Development as a Software Developer/Engineer. Over 5 years of PHP programming and web-development with OOP methodology. I prefer to use modern technologies and implement design patterns in my work. I have experience in the field of web-applications and web-services development using PHP. I have good knowledge of the current W3C-standards and modern technologies.

• Experience about 5 years in enterprise web-application and web-service development

• Expertise in PHP 4.x and 5.x

• Database designing and developing database-oriented applications using PHP with the following database-servers: MySQL 4.x and 5.x

Expertise in using HTML 4,5/XHTML, CSS 2.1,3.0, Javascript/DHTML, XML/XSLT following the most current W3C-standards and recommendations.

RELEVANT SKILLS

• PHP 4, PHP 5

• JavaScript frameworks: jQuery 1.2-1.3

• (x)HTML 4.0 5.0 / CSS 2.1 3.0

• Databases: MySQL, PostageSQL, MSSQL

• XML/XSLT, XPath, XQuery, Xlink, XSL

• Linux, Windows

• Version systems: SVN, CVS

• Code standards: Zend, PHPDoc

• Additionally: Experienced in usage of design patterns Singleton, MVC, Factory etc.

OTHER SKILLS

• English – technical reading/writing

• General knowledge: C/C++, Python, PERL

Practical Skills

• Research and development of software;

• Software verification;

• Hardware service (computer, printer, scanner);

• Research of the systems reliability;

• Diagnostics and prediction of the system states.

EDUCATION

Bachelor of Computer Science, Donetsk National Technical University – Donetsk, Ukraine, 2003-2007