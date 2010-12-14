PROFILE
Over 6 years of experience in Web Development as a Software Developer/Engineer. Over 5 years of PHP programming and web-development with OOP methodology. I prefer to use modern technologies and implement design patterns in my work. I have experience in the field of web-applications and web-services development using PHP. I have good knowledge of the current W3C-standards and modern technologies.
• Experience about 5 years in enterprise web-application and web-service development
• Expertise in PHP 4.x and 5.x
• Database designing and developing database-oriented applications using PHP with the following database-servers: MySQL 4.x and 5.x
Expertise in using HTML 4,5/XHTML, CSS 2.1,3.0, Javascript/DHTML, XML/XSLT following the most current W3C-standards and recommendations.
RELEVANT SKILLS
• PHP 4, PHP 5
• JavaScript frameworks: jQuery 1.2-1.3
• (x)HTML 4.0 5.0 / CSS 2.1 3.0
• Databases: MySQL, PostageSQL, MSSQL
• XML/XSLT, XPath, XQuery, Xlink, XSL
• Linux, Windows
• Version systems: SVN, CVS
• Code standards: Zend, PHPDoc
• Additionally: Experienced in usage of design patterns Singleton, MVC, Factory etc.
OTHER SKILLS
• English – technical reading/writing
• General knowledge: C/C++, Python, PERL
Practical Skills
• Research and development of software;
• Software verification;
• Hardware service (computer, printer, scanner);
• Research of the systems reliability;
• Diagnostics and prediction of the system states.
EDUCATION
Bachelor of Computer Science, Donetsk National Technical University – Donetsk, Ukraine, 2003-2007