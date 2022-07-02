ArchieMitchell

How to Write an Effective Argumentative Research Paper

If you are writing an argumentative research paper, there are three main parts that you must include. These are the Introduction, the Body paragraphs, and the Conclusion. It is essential to write all three parts before starting your argumentative research paper. If you haven't written an argumentative research paper before, here are some tips to help you write a good one. The Body paragraphs should include your thesis statement, supporting evidence, and other facts.

Toulmin model

The Toulmin model of argumentation has been widely adopted as an effective framework for analyzing arguments. Originally proposed by Stephen Toulmin, the model consists of six main components: thesis statement, body paragraphs, and conclusion. It has been adopted by researchers in many fields, including speech communication, philosophy, and artificial intelligence. This volume contains twenty-four articles by 27 scholars from 10 countries and several new essays. In addition to the original article, it includes extensive revisions in response to referees' comments.

While the Toulmin model of argumentation is easily understandable, it does have some limitations. It cannot be a hundred percent accurate. Therefore, it is a good idea to incorporate some exceptions in your argument. For example, if you have a strong personal opinion on a certain topic, you can still use the Toulmin model when citing it in your argumentative paper. However, if your audience does not support this opinion, you should include a disclaimer and a rebuttal.

body paragraphs

The Body paragraphs of an argumentative research paper must be structured to present your argument. Each sentence should relate to a central idea, which appears in the opening sentence of the paragraph. The main ideas are debatable points that you need to support with evidence. Generally, the body paragraphs should be one to three sentences long, with the exception of the conclusion. A strong conclusion ensures that your argument has been well developed.

The topic sentences should be informative and move the argument up the level. Some paragraphs do not require topic sentences, especially those that discuss a series of events or develop a concept. It is advisable to use topic sentences in such paragraphs when necessary. The goal of a topic sentence is to introduce the body paragraph's main point and provide a basis for supporting the main point. In case of paragraphs that do not contain topic sentences, avoid them.

Conclusion

The conclusion of an argumentative research paper summarizes the entire piece and brings finer points to the foreground. It should conclude the argument in a definitive way and suggest further study. This is much like holding a press conference. You want to make sure that your final argument is the best and most convincing, and that the reader feels that they have received the best argument possible. This section should be between seventy and one hundred words long.

The first part of an argumentative assignment is the main premise. The second part is the conclusion. The final part of an argumentative research paper includes a call for action or broader implications for the issue. Many writers find it helpful to look at different types of research paper conclusion examples to see how they should finish an essay. It's often a good idea to make notes about the parts of an argumentative paper before writing the conclusion.

background informationA background information essay introduces a concept and discusses its evolution through time. While it's not meant to provide a new insight, background information can help readers gain context and get a general idea of ​​what the paper is about. There are several important factors to keep in mind when writing background information essays. Below are some of the most important. Keep reading to learn more about the three main types of background information. Listed below are three examples of background information essays.