Lead Game Designer, Senior Game Designer, Game Designer, Game Balancer

Professionalsummary:

Ø  Years of hands-on game design experience.

Ø Wideexperience in game production for various hardware platforms: Mobile Games, PC

Games, Console Games, Board Games.

Ø Industryexperience in creating and developing games from initial concepts to finished

products.

Ø  Acted as a product owner/lead/manager of thedevelopment of gameplay systems, coordinating tasks and working with team

members.

Ø  Experience with freemium/F2P design, shipped titles incasual/midcore/hardcore mobile, PC, console games.

Ø  Exceptional leadership skills and a participativemanagement style. Ability to work effectively by myself, while leading a design

team or production team. Self-motivated. Experience managing and mentoring

other game designers.

Ø Fullyconversant with the latest IT innovations, delivering solutions which utilize

cutting-edge technologies.

Ø  Ability to put forth creative and fun ideas and tothink outside the box.

Ø  Understanding the specifics of games of various genres.

Ø  Knowledge of various game mechanics and the ability toisolate and modify them. Designed various types of game mechanics.

Ø  Ability to enhance narrative through gameplay systemsand interfaces.

Ø  Familiar with co-op vs. competitive forms ofmultiplayer.

Ø  Experienced in creating AI logic.

Ø  Experience optimizing and re-balancing a live gameproduct post-launch based on user feedback.

Ø  Strong analytical, problem solving and communicationskills.

Ø  Experience in testing games.

Ø  Experienced in work with a globally distributeddevelopment team.

Ø  Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ø  Years of personal gaming experience.