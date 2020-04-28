Professionalsummary:
Ø Years of hands-on game design experience.
Ø Wideexperience in game production for various hardware platforms: Mobile Games, PC
Games, Console Games, Board Games.
Ø Industryexperience in creating and developing games from initial concepts to finished
products.
Ø Acted as a product owner/lead/manager of thedevelopment of gameplay systems, coordinating tasks and working with team
members.
Ø Experience with freemium/F2P design, shipped titles incasual/midcore/hardcore mobile, PC, console games.
Ø Exceptional leadership skills and a participativemanagement style. Ability to work effectively by myself, while leading a design
team or production team. Self-motivated. Experience managing and mentoring
other game designers.
Ø Fullyconversant with the latest IT innovations, delivering solutions which utilize
cutting-edge technologies.
Ø Ability to put forth creative and fun ideas and tothink outside the box.
Ø Understanding the specifics of games of various genres.
Ø Knowledge of various game mechanics and the ability toisolate and modify them. Designed various types of game mechanics.
Ø Ability to enhance narrative through gameplay systemsand interfaces.
Ø Familiar with co-op vs. competitive forms ofmultiplayer.
Ø Experienced in creating AI logic.
Ø Experience optimizing and re-balancing a live gameproduct post-launch based on user feedback.
Ø Strong analytical, problem solving and communicationskills.
Ø Experience in testing games.
Ø Experienced in work with a globally distributeddevelopment team.
Ø Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Ø Years of personal gaming experience.