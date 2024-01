C#/ASP.NET/UNITY3D Developer

Hello, everyone! My name is Azamat. I'm from Astana, Kazakhstan.

I'm working as a C# Developer 3 years, speak russian native, english: read, write.

My Skills:

1. Developing web-application with ASP.NET MVC 5 (full stack): SQL, LINQ, Entity Framework, HTML, JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstrap, CSS, etc.

2. RDBMS: MS SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL

3. Game developing: Unity3D