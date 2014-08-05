Dmitry Petrenko
JUNIOR QA ENGINEER
SUMMARY:
• I have less than a year of experience in testing web applications in agile development process.
• Current hands-on experience in analyzed business requirements to design and creation test cases for manual testing.
• Quickly analyzes testing requirements of unfamiliar technology.
• Good understanding of Quality Assurance Life Cycle (QALC) and Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
TECHNICAL SKILLS:
Languages: HTML, XML, SQL
Databases: SQL Server, MySQL
Bug Tracking System: Redmine
Platform: MS Windows 7/XP/8/8.1
Browsers: IE, Firefox, Chrome, Safari
WORK EXPERIENCE:
10/13 – Present Software QA Engineer at Exigen Agile Practices
• working in team following agile methodologies
• estimation and planning of testing tasks
• design and creation of acceptance and functional test cases
• test execution, bug reporting and verification, bug fixes verification
Technical environment: Redmine, PuTTY, Xenu's Link Sleuth, Balsamiq Mockups
LANGUEAGE SKILLS:
• English (limited working proficiency)
• Russian (fluent)
• Ukrainian (native)
EDUCATION:
2014 BS in Software Engineering, Dnipropetrovsk State Technical University of Railway Transport
TRAINING:
05/13 Exigen Services Testing School
• software development methodologies
• testing of various software development methodologies
• objectives of testing
• quality software
• working with requirements
• types of tests
• test documentation and work with it
• defects, work with defects
• automated testing
