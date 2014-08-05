Dmitry Petrenko

Cell: 093-955-14-15

E-mail: [email protected]

Skype: lnsomnialess

LinkedIn: ua.linkedin.com/in/bened1ct/

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

JUNIOR QA ENGINEER

SUMMARY:

• I have less than a year of experience in testing web applications in agile development process.

• Current hands-on experience in analyzed business requirements to design and creation test cases for manual testing.

• Quickly analyzes testing requirements of unfamiliar technology.

• Good understanding of Quality Assurance Life Cycle (QALC) and Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

TECHNICAL SKILLS:

Languages: HTML, XML, SQL

Databases: SQL Server, MySQL

Bug Tracking System: Redmine

Platform: MS Windows 7/XP/8/8.1

Browsers: IE, Firefox, Chrome, Safari

WORK EXPERIENCE:

10/13 – Present Software QA Engineer at Exigen Agile Practices

• working in team following agile methodologies

• estimation and planning of testing tasks

• design and creation of acceptance and functional test cases

• test execution, bug reporting and verification, bug fixes verification

Technical environment: Redmine, PuTTY, Xenu's Link Sleuth, Balsamiq Mockups

LANGUEAGE SKILLS:

• English (limited working proficiency)

• Russian (fluent)

• Ukrainian (native)

EDUCATION:

2014 BS in Software Engineering, Dnipropetrovsk State Technical University of Railway Transport

TRAINING:

05/13 Exigen Services Testing School

• software development methodologies

• testing of various software development methodologies

• objectives of testing

• quality software

• working with requirements

• types of tests

• test documentation and work with it

• defects, work with defects

• automated testing

REFERENCES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST