Volodymyr Vivchar
23 years.
Summary:
I’d like to get the job of Web Developer with high level salary and with the ability to work remotely. I’m ready to work insistently to improve my knowledge and experience.
I don’t have any experience at official job yet, but I had been trying to develop some own software like:
1. (2006) First game developed on Blitz3D engine.
http://forum.boolean.name/showthread.php?t=9277
2. (2008) 3D graphics editor. Developed on Blitz3D engine.
+ Diploma: “for the best own developed software represented on All-Ukrainian student informatics competition” Kharkiv.
3. (2010) Website “ІНТЕЛЕКТУАЛЬНИЙ РЕЗЕРВ”. I have developed demo website for public organization using HTML and PHP, with linking to database by using MySQL.
4. (January-august 2011) «OWLOOKIT» company (Ruslan Voroshchuk).
Post: freelance developer
Task:
Software developing for visualization of computer tomography datasets using algorithm of volumetric rendering.
Activity:
Designing, developing, testing.
Results:
The software for 3D visualization of “.raw” file datasets was developed by using language C# and XNA API. Due to technical task changing, was completed reengineering of software as Web-oriented applications based on HTML5 and using WebGL standard.
5. (November 2011) Software for diploma: “Currency exchange automation system”.
I have developed software for automatic currency exchange on C# using .Net MySQL Connector.
6. (March 2012) Software for diploma: “Visualization of work of ant algorithm”.
I have developed software for visualization of work of ant algorithm on C#.
7. (May-December 2012) Software for diploma: “System of volumetric visualization data by using WebGL”. I have developed software for visualization of “.raw” file datasets in 3D by using HTML5, JavaScript, WebGL.
Education:
• (2006-2011) Ivano-Frankivs’k national technical university of oil & gas, faculty of automation and computer science. Specialization: software development. Bachelor degree.
• (2011-2012) National university «Lviv polytechnics», institute of computer science and information technologies. Specialization: software development. Specialist degree.
Professional skills:
MSVS C#, Framework 3.5+: WinForms, WPF, ADO.Net, XNA.
HTML(5), CSS, JavaScript, PHP, WebGL (familiar with Drupal).
MySQL.
Additional:
• «Intuit.ru» Certificate №209628 of course: «Introduction to С і С++ programming languages»
http://www.intuit.ru/diplom/cGV50bkhrjUv/A00209628/
• «Intuit.ru» Certificate №213266 of course: «C++ programming»
http://www.intuit.ru/diplom/cGV50bkhrjUv/A00213266/
• English language skills – pre-intermediate (I'm working to improve my English skills).
Contact:
Phone: 0968721892. e-mail: [email protected]