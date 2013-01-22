HTML(5), CSS, JavaScript, PHP, MySQL, WebGL

Volodymyr Vivchar

23 years.

Summary:

I’d like to get the job of Web Developer with high level salary and with the ability to work remotely. I’m ready to work insistently to improve my knowledge and experience.

I don’t have any experience at official job yet, but I had been trying to develop some own software like:

1. (2006) First game developed on Blitz3D engine.

http://forum.boolean.name/showthread.php?t=9277

2. (2008) 3D graphics editor. Developed on Blitz3D engine.

+ Diploma: “for the best own developed software represented on All-Ukrainian student informatics competition” Kharkiv.

3. (2010) Website “ІНТЕЛЕКТУАЛЬНИЙ РЕЗЕРВ”. I have developed demo website for public organization using HTML and PHP, with linking to database by using MySQL.

4. (January-august 2011) «OWLOOKIT» company (Ruslan Voroshchuk).

Post: freelance developer

Task:

Software developing for visualization of computer tomography datasets using algorithm of volumetric rendering.

Activity:

Designing, developing, testing.

Results:

The software for 3D visualization of “.raw” file datasets was developed by using language C# and XNA API. Due to technical task changing, was completed reengineering of software as Web-oriented applications based on HTML5 and using WebGL standard.

5. (November 2011) Software for diploma: “Currency exchange automation system”.

I have developed software for automatic currency exchange on C# using .Net MySQL Connector.

6. (March 2012) Software for diploma: “Visualization of work of ant algorithm”.

I have developed software for visualization of work of ant algorithm on C#.

7. (May-December 2012) Software for diploma: “System of volumetric visualization data by using WebGL”. I have developed software for visualization of “.raw” file datasets in 3D by using HTML5, JavaScript, WebGL.

Education:

• (2006-2011) Ivano-Frankivs’k national technical university of oil & gas, faculty of automation and computer science. Specialization: software development. Bachelor degree.

• (2011-2012) National university «Lviv polytechnics», institute of computer science and information technologies. Specialization: software development. Specialist degree.

Professional skills:

MSVS C#, Framework 3.5+: WinForms, WPF, ADO.Net, XNA.

HTML(5), CSS, JavaScript, PHP, WebGL (familiar with Drupal).

MySQL.

Additional:

• «Intuit.ru» Certificate №209628 of course: «Introduction to С і С++ programming languages»

http://www.intuit.ru/diplom/cGV50bkhrjUv/A00209628/

• «Intuit.ru» Certificate №213266 of course: «C++ programming»

http://www.intuit.ru/diplom/cGV50bkhrjUv/A00213266/

• English language skills – pre-intermediate (I'm working to improve my English skills).

Contact:

Phone: 0968721892. e-mail: [email protected]