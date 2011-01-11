Переводчик англ/рус/укр, копирайт, рерайт

RESUME: PERCHYTS ANNA

Address: 6/3 Susanina Street, Kharkiv, Ukraine 61089

Tel. No.: +38(050) 039-30-16

E-mail: [email protected]

Objective: part-time or freelance translator from/into English/Russian/Ukrainian

Summary: MA student (philology); 3 years of experience as a translator

Education:

1994-2005 Kharkiv Secondary School No. 80 (1994-2000) Kharkiv Secondary School No. 15 (2000-2005) – School Leaving Certificate, June 2005

2002-2004 Public organization “Interlink” Kharkiv center of foreign languages - Certificate

2005-present Kharkiv Academy of Interior Troops, department of Philology and Translation, BA (philology, major in English), June 2009

now MA student

Experience:

2007-now part-time translator – business & private letters; description of goods for sale in the Internet, manuals, popular science and other articles, contracts & other documents, etc.

Summer 2008 translator, Technical Support Department, W3 Ukraine, Kharkiv

Summer 2007 part-time interpreter for an Englishman in Kharkiv

Languages: fluent English, Russian, Ukrainian, French (can read and write)

Skills: all MS office programs, Internet browsers, e-mail clients

Interests: communication, traveling, Internet

Personal: b. November, 9, 1987, Married, 1 child