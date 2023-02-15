Betimate - Football predictions, stats and soccer betting tips

Free mathematical football predictions, betting tips, football statistics, match previews, analysis, trends and livescore for more than 700 leagues at Betimate.com

Betimate is a comprehensive tipster and prediction site that provides in-depth tips and soccer news to punters looking for reliable information. Based on expert analysis, all football tips provided by Betimate are created to help users take calculated risks and reduce their margins of error. Betimate help you be a winner everyday.

Our mission

We help you have better decision before placing your bets

With over fifteen years of betting expertise and having been analyzing bookmakers during that period of time, we have built our website as one of the most trustworthy and reputable places for bettors from every corner of the world. At betimate.com, our readers and customers can easily find useful information about the matches they are interested in and willing to bet on. Another advantage of working with us is that we not only focus on top tournaments like the World Cup, English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, or international ones like the Euro, but we also keep less-interesting leagues like the UEFA Youth League, Serie C, or China Cup fully updated for our customers because we understand that each league has its own excitement and fans. As a result, we have used our remarkable effort, energy, and time to serve our clients across the globe.

Apart from tips and predictions, our website also provides our customers with the following other contents

Match preview

Bettors are probably not strange with this content, which provides trustworthy statistics and information for football pre-matches, allowing them to place more informed and accurate bets. Betimate always creates detailed match previews with comprehensive stats and analysis to help readers make more informed betting decisions.

Post-match analysis

After a football match, especially a thrilling match, we often provide the readers with a considerable insight of the match.

Breaking news

Our readers will be kept up to date on the latest and most interesting news about football across the world, such as the Premier League or UEFA Champions League.

Highlight matches

If you don’t have time to watch an entire football match, don’t worry; because we will have a highlight-and-commentary section that will update the highlights and results at the same time as the matches are happening.

Feedback

Feedback serves as a bridge to help us connect with and understand our customers' thoughts and desires, as well as help us complete ourselves every day. So, please don’t hesitate to leave your thoughts in the feedback section to let us know what areas we are lacking and need to improve, or simply leave a compliment if you are satisfied with our services.

Betimate App keeps our customers up-to-date with the latest scores and live football action

Life is getting more and more hectic, and people are always in a rush, giving them little time to pursue their hobbies. So there is an increasing tendency for people to lean toward something convenient and time-saving. Therefore, the Betimate app was born to meet that expectation. In the Betimate app, we provide mathematical football predictions, tips, match previews, score statistics, fixtures, and results for over 700 leagues, so you can make the best decisions for your bet or just simply keep up with the results and live scores of your favorite team’s matches. To enjoy the following features, simply download this app from the App Store (for iOS) or Google Play (for Android).

A user-friendly layout that is simple and easy to use.

Latest information that is constantly updated.

Trustworthy and reliable tips and statistics

Here are the links to download our app:

Our Premium tips lead you to become a successful bettor

The largest issue that most bettors face is their fear of losing money or their stress level increasing as a result of devoting time and energy to looking for valuable guidance and information. These issues, however, can be resolved, and you will consistently succeed if you use Betimate Premium Tips. We offer our customers expert betting advice in all major leagues and international competitions at competitive prices because of our extensive international partner network and many years of experience in soccer betting. Our premium tip clients are eligible for the following benefits:

Get Premium Football Betting Tips Predictions from Betimate [ 85% Hits Rate ]

Get daily professional soccer betting tips for matches from the top football leagues around the world.

Get instant email notifications, containing the picks, as soon as they are released.

Get 24/7 support.

Register Betimate Premium Tips now to become the winner every day at here