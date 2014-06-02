Bogdan_R

- experience in software testing of web-based applications

- experience in creation of test documentation (Test Cases, Check Lists, Test Plans, RTM's, Bug Reports)

- experience in Gray-Box front-end testing

- experience in SRS’s creation for web project

- experience in web technologies HTML/CSS, HTTP

- experience in cross platform testing using Virtual machines (Oracle Virtual box)

- test tools usage Firebug, Tamper Data, Selenium IDE

- bug-tracking tools usage: JIRA

- knowledge of database MySQL (simple query constructions: select, insert, join, update)

