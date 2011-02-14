BoomerRoma

Summary of Experience
Computer Skills
Programming languages:
• C#,
• Asp.net,
• Borland Delphi,
WEB:
• HTML, CSS, JavaScript
DB:
• MySql,
• MS SQL Server 2005
• MS SQL Server 2000
• MS SQL Server 2008
Operating Systems:
• Microsoft Windows 95/98, NT 2000 XP, Vista, 7
• MS DOS 5.0-6.22
Office & Management Support Software:
• Microsoft Office (Excel 97/2000/XP/2007; Word 97/2000/XP/2007; PowerPoint 97/2000/XP/2007)
• MS Outlook
Design:
• Photoshop CS
• Illustrator CS
• Macromedia Flash MX
• Corel Draw
Technologies:
• ASP.NET 2.0-4
• Web-Services
• Win-Services
• WCF
• WF
• XML
• XSL
• XPath
• XSLT
• AJAX
• Microsoft Windows
• COM+
• JQuery
• LinQ
• iBatis
Client Development
• Windows Forms.
• Client scripting - JavaScript.
• ASP.NET AJAX.
• Json
• Html, Dhtml, Div design.
• Sitefinity
• Telerik Rad Controls
• DevExpress
Development Tools
• Microsoft Visual studio 2005/2008,
• SVN, Jira, Remine
Architecture and Design, Useful techniques:
• UML.
• Distributed systems architecture: OOP, Design Patterns.
• Unit testing, test driven development (TDD), Business logic database testing.
• Security, Authentication, Authorization, Permission-based security, Internationalization, Database data internationalization.
• Mailing.
• Code analyzing: regular expression analyzer, continuous integration.
• Session-enabled applications, page flow with nested behavior, double-submit and back-button issue.
Places of work
• Freelancer 07.2005-08.2007, Rivne,Ukraine (Progaming: Material Resource Planning system,
(Enterprise Resource Planning System(ERP))
• Softline, 03.2008 – 03.2009 Rivne, Ukraine (.NET Developer, programming dynamic web sites for print company)
• Volia Software 03.2009 – 07.2010 Rivne, Ukraine (Senior .Net Developer, team lead) http://www.volia-software.com
• Freelancer 04.2010-Now. (Developing for American company client-server application(WCF,WinForms ) for managing all aspects of the agency to care for the elderly and sick people at home. Will include a work assignment / scheduling, clients and employees base, billing, payroll).
Education
Applied Mathematics Rivne state humanitarian university 2002 – 2007 Rivne, Ukraine
Languages
• Ukrainian – native
• Russian – fluent
• English –pre-intermediate
Additional Information
Sociable, responsible, punctual, purposeful, not conflict, quickly and easily study