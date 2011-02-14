BoomerRoma

SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER with extensive experience in .Net

Summary of Experience

Computer Skills

Programming languages:

• C#,

• Asp.net,

• Borland Delphi,

WEB:

• HTML, CSS, JavaScript

DB:

• MySql,

• MS SQL Server 2005

• MS SQL Server 2000

• MS SQL Server 2008

Operating Systems:

• Microsoft Windows 95/98, NT 2000 XP, Vista, 7

• MS DOS 5.0-6.22

Office & Management Support Software:

• Microsoft Office (Excel 97/2000/XP/2007; Word 97/2000/XP/2007; PowerPoint 97/2000/XP/2007)

• MS Outlook

Design:

• Photoshop CS

• Illustrator CS

• Macromedia Flash MX

• Corel Draw

Technologies:

• ASP.NET 2.0-4

• Web-Services

• Win-Services

• WCF

• WF

• XML

• XSL

• XPath

• XSLT

• AJAX

• Microsoft Windows

• COM+

• JQuery

• LinQ

• iBatis

Client Development

• Windows Forms.

• Client scripting - JavaScript.

• ASP.NET AJAX.

• Json

• Html, Dhtml, Div design.

• Sitefinity

• Telerik Rad Controls

• DevExpress

Development Tools

• Microsoft Visual studio 2005/2008,

• SVN, Jira, Remine

Architecture and Design, Useful techniques:

• UML.

• Distributed systems architecture: OOP, Design Patterns.

• Unit testing, test driven development (TDD), Business logic database testing.

• Security, Authentication, Authorization, Permission-based security, Internationalization, Database data internationalization.

• Mailing.

• Code analyzing: regular expression analyzer, continuous integration.

• Session-enabled applications, page flow with nested behavior, double-submit and back-button issue.

Places of work

• Freelancer 07.2005-08.2007, Rivne,Ukraine (Progaming: Material Resource Planning system,

(Enterprise Resource Planning System(ERP))

• Softline, 03.2008 – 03.2009 Rivne, Ukraine (.NET Developer, programming dynamic web sites for print company)

http://www.softline.kiev.ua

• Volia Software 03.2009 – 07.2010 Rivne, Ukraine (Senior .Net Developer, team lead) http://www.volia-software.com

• Freelancer 04.2010-Now. (Developing for American company client-server application(WCF,WinForms ) for managing all aspects of the agency to care for the elderly and sick people at home. Will include a work assignment / scheduling, clients and employees base, billing, payroll).

Education

Applied Mathematics Rivne state humanitarian university 2002 – 2007 Rivne, Ukraine

Languages

• Ukrainian – native

• Russian – fluent

• English –pre-intermediate

Additional Information

Sociable, responsible, punctual, purposeful, not conflict, quickly and easily study