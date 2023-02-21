Ruslan Doroshenko is my name and surname. I am a programmer and mathematician. I was born and raised in Ukraine and have been interested in computers and programming from an early age.

I received a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from the National University "Dnipro National University" in Dnipro, Ukraine. I love programming and constantly develop my skills in this area. I also have a passion for mathematics and enjoy solving complex problems.

I have experience working with various programming languages such as Python, Java, C++, JavaScript, and others. I am also familiar with various development tools such as Git, JIRA, and others.

Additionally, I have skills in algorithms and data structures, which helps me develop efficient and optimized programs. I also have experience working with databases and web development.

Overall, I am very passionate about programming and mathematics and always strive to improve my skills in these areas.