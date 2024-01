Hello,

My name is Viktorija Haigh.

I m living in Scotland speaking and writing in 3 languages English, Russian, Lithuanian.

Was living and working as Sale's manager in tour company Cyprus LTD. Would like to take on board some translation work on online and if any one need my CV and cover letter with recomendtion will provide in email or true meseage.

Thank you

Best regards

Viktorija Haigh