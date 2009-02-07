Education: 4th year student of BSUIR, Computer Systems and Network Faculty, Informatics, good progress (mean score is 8,9)
Primary skills:
Operating systems Linux, Win32
Languages C/C++, Python
Technologies STL, Boost, Libc
Tools Emacs, SVN, Trac, Microsoft Visual Studio
Other skills:
Languages Lua, C#, HTML, XML, CSS, SQL, Assembler
Technologies Microsoft .Net, Win32 API, WinSock, UNIX System API, Loki, LuaBind, NumPy, SymPy, PyLab, Django, Microsoft DirectX, HGE, PopCapFramework, Audiere, Ogre3d, GUIChan, CEGUI, TinyXML, Delphi
Tools GCC, GDB, Make, Eclipse, Rational Rose, MathLab, SQL Plus, Turbo Assembler
OTHER:
I enjoy my profession very much. I enlarge my knowledge and technical skills hard. I’m purposeful, responsible, serious and organized. My hobbies: tourism, playing the guitar.