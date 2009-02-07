C++, Linux

Education: 4th year student of BSUIR, Computer Systems and Network Faculty, Informatics, good progress (mean score is 8,9)

Primary skills:

Operating systems Linux, Win32

Languages C/C++, Python

Technologies STL, Boost, Libc

Tools Emacs, SVN, Trac, Microsoft Visual Studio

Other skills:

Languages Lua, C#, HTML, XML, CSS, SQL, Assembler

Technologies Microsoft .Net, Win32 API, WinSock, UNIX System API, Loki, LuaBind, NumPy, SymPy, PyLab, Django, Microsoft DirectX, HGE, PopCapFramework, Audiere, Ogre3d, GUIChan, CEGUI, TinyXML, Delphi

Tools GCC, GDB, Make, Eclipse, Rational Rose, MathLab, SQL Plus, Turbo Assembler

OTHER:

I enjoy my profession very much. I enlarge my knowledge and technical skills hard. I’m purposeful, responsible, serious and organized. My hobbies: tourism, playing the guitar.