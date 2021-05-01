CollinLg11

LITERATURE ESSAY: MAKING A PLAN

Before you write the final work, you need to think clearly about what plan you will do it.

The plan is designed so that the flow of thoughts (even if you have it) is built into coherent, logically consistent proposals.

Immediately after receiving the topic of the work, ideas and images will begin to appear in your head (of course, if you are reading the work). On a

rough piece of paper, draw the phrases or words that come to mind first, and be

sure to proofread your essay. Then they can be developed into a whole work,

Then they can be developed into a whole work.

So, think carefully about what you want to say on the topic. Then write down on paper in a column of thoughts. And then decide in what sequence you want to

reflect these thoughts on paper. This is necessary for a clear and unambiguous

work structure.

HOW TO WRITE AN INTRODUCTION TO THE WORK ON LITERATURE

In the introductory part, the information should be written as if it were read

by a person who is completely unfamiliar with the problem. Here you must reveal

the theme, issues and relevance of your work.

This will help you with questions you can ask yourself:

For which work do you write an essay?

What do you know about the author of the work?

What is the genre of the work (comedy, drama, novel, etc.)? What aspects would

you like to reveal in your work?

HOW TO WRITE A THOUGHT: LET'S GET TO THE MAIN PART

The beginning is half the battle! Great, if you're done with the introductory

part, let's deal with the main part of the work.

Here you need to highlight all your thoughts that you have caused the work, the emotions that you experience to the chosen character or the circumstances

in which he found himself.

Each opinion will have to be supported by examples from the original text of the work. If you say that the problem of war worries the hero, then you need to

give examples in which this excitement is transmitted to the reader.

Feel free to give your own assessment of the character or the circumstances in

which he found himself. This makes any work brighter, stronger, and gives its

author authority and expertise.

The main part is mostly your own reasoning about what worries you throughout

history. Show here the evolution of your thought, from what moment in the work

an important thought originated, how it evolved and what conclusion you came to

in the end.

HOW TO WRITE A CONCLUSION IN A BOOK OF LITERATURE

Patterns and examples of proper structure as one suggest that imprisonment

should be summed up.

Many begin the work not with the introductory or main part, but with the imprisonment. It is said that after writing short theses it is much easier to

describe your arguments consistently.

So, in the final part you need to answer the question you asked in the introductory part. This is a kind of short theorem, derived from all the long

proofs given in previous parts of the work.

Once you're done with this part, be sure to review all the work for compliance

with the original plan. If the work is built in a well-thought-out sequence -

you have succeeded! Congratulations! If not, don't worry - you can review and revise your work to improve it.

help by checking and correcting the work, and if necessary - and will help to

write a work / essay from scratch!

