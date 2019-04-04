A little information about me: there is a great desire to work, learn new things, self-develop. I am working well both in a team and independently. I have creative abilities. I am quickly in learning something new. Adequately perceive criticism from colleagues and leadership. Honestly and efficiently about the work.

I have a college education. Diploma of "Programming in computer systems".

I have an experience in developing web applications. My projects posted on GitHub: https://github.com/Coospir

My skills:

1) php, nodejs, js, html+css.

2) database modeling and development. MySQL, MS SQL.

3) understanding how API works

4) basic OOP

6) Twig

7) Gulp

8) Experience in programming car trackers with telemetry

9) Project Management

10) Code refactoring

My Hobbies: professional dancer, winners of various competitions in Moscow and Russia, currently a teacher in many dance schools in Moscow.

Professional writing and mixing of music tracks.