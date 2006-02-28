We are an advanced company specialized in C/C++ Windows development (mainly shareware or offshore). Our experience includes more than 3 053 089 symbols of C++ source code written by our employees. Besides we are offering our services in the domains of Web-design/programming, Delphi development and graphical design.

Please note that we have very advantageous conditions of technical support provided after development. After the project was elaborated we are to provide you with the technical support and consultations for free during 1 month of time (including tuning, bug-fixes, e.t.r.).

During all the development stage you will receive a detailed daily report on the progress (at the time indicated by you). You will be also absolutely free to change your conception at any time in case it will not increase the development time (that could make necessary to correct timeline and payment conditions). Beside you will be obligatory presented all preliminary or intermediately elaborated models for your confirmation and acceptance. You will also have the possibility to contact our specialists working on you project using ICQ.

Please visit our site http://www.cubereality.com to take a look at our applications.