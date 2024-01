Don't write better error messages, write code that doesn't need them.



I’m Data Scientist & Cyber Security | CEO and Founder of Stake ( Dating app) | IOS/ Android Developer | Ui/Ux designer

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dating.social.stake

I believe, that Information is power. But like all power, there are those who want to keep it for themselves...