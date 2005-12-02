Front-end developer
Hello, My name is Dmitriy. I am Frontend developer.
In my work i usually utilize:
✅ React (Next)
✅ Redux (Redux-saga, Redux-toolkit)
✅ Javascript (Typescript)
✅ Sass (Styled components, Material UI, Chakra UI)
✅ Html (Pug)
✅ Gulp (Webpack)
✅ Git (Github)
I have intermediate level in English. So now i am looking for remote work, especially part time (4 hours per day).
Experience:
- Freelance (1 year / frontend development)
- Creating own projects (1 year / fullstack development MERN)
You can learn more about me using for that my portfolio website - http://portfolio-dmitry.herokuapp.com/