Front-end developer

Hello, My name is Dmitriy. I am Frontend developer.

In my work i usually utilize:

✅ React (Next)

✅ Redux (Redux-saga, Redux-toolkit)

✅ Javascript (Typescript)

✅ Sass (Styled components, Material UI, Chakra UI)

✅ Html (Pug)

✅ Gulp (Webpack)

✅ Git (Github)

I have intermediate level in English. So now i am looking for remote work, especially part time (4 hours per day).

Experience:

- Freelance (1 year / frontend development)

- Creating own projects (1 year / fullstack development MERN)

You can learn more about me using for that my portfolio website - http://portfolio-dmitry.herokuapp.com/